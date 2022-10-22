”Ukrenergo”: Due to Russian missile attacks, electricity supply will be limited in Kyiv and 10 other regions

Ukrenergo reported that the scale of destruction as a result of Russian missile strikes is comparable or even exceeds the consequences of the strikes on October 10-12. Therefore, there will be restrictions on electricity supply.

Ukrenergo writes about this on its Facebook page.

"Currently, energy supply restrictions have been forcibly applied in Kyiv, Kyiv купшщт, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kirovohrad regions. Consumer restrictions are necessary to reduce the load on networks and avoid repeated accidents after power grids were damaged by terrorist missile attacks,” it said.

Repair crews will begin restoration as soon as rescuers eliminate the consequences of the impacts.

Ukrenergo urges consumers to save electricity throughout the day and especially during peak consumption hours — from 6 AM to 11 AM and from 5 PM to 11 PM.