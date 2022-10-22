The Russians launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine — explosions rang out in Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and Lutsk

Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Rockets hit mainly energy infrastructure facilities.

This is reported by the heads of the regional administrations and mayors of cities.

In Volyn region, the Russians struck a critical infrastructure facility in Lutsk. Part of the city was without electricity, energy workers are working on its restoration.

In the Rivne region, rockets also hit a critical infrastructure facility in Rivne. The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Tretyak, noted that, according to preliminary information, no one was injured. All city services are on site and are currently working to restore electricity.

The Russians also hit the energy facility in Khmelnytskyi with missiles. The city was left without electricity, and residents were urged to stock up on water.

In the Kirovohrad region, the Russians hit energy facilities in two districts of the region. Power outages have already started there.

In the Odesa region, the Russians hit an energy facility twice. Some settlements of Odesa district remain without electricity.

At the same time, air defense forces were activated in Kyiv, Lviv, and Chernivtsi regions. A downed rocket fell in a forest in Kyiv region, and in a lake in Chernivtsi region. Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko noted that several rockets that were flying towards the capital were shot down by anti-aircraft defense.