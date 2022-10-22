The Russians destroyed an energy facility in Lutsk with missile strikes. It cannot be restored

The energy facility in Lutsk, which was hit by Russian rockets this morning, has actually been destroyed and cannot be restored. City mayor Ihor Polishchuk said that according to preliminary information, three Kh-101 cruise missiles hit the object.
Part of the city is currently without electricity.
Civilians were also affected by rocket attacks. Polishchuk reported that a private house was damaged by the shock wave and fragments of the rocket, and one person received burns.
- On the morning of October 22, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The rockets hit mainly energy infrastructure facilities in Volyn, Rivne, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Lviv, and Chernivtsi regions. Rockets also hit the energy facility in Khmelnytskyi. In the Kyiv region, the air defense system worked.
- Ukrenergo reported that the scale of destruction as a result of Russian missile strikes is comparable or even exceeds the consequences of the strikes on October 10-12. Therefore, restrictions on electricity supply will be introduced in Kyiv and 10 other regions.
- The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the destruction of 18 out of 33 enemy missiles. The occupiers launched missiles from the Black Sea (Caliber) and from the Volgodonsk region of the Rostov region — at least ten Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic aviation aircraft launched missiles on Ukraine from there.