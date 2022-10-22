The Russians destroyed an energy facility in Lutsk with missile strikes. It cannot be restored

The energy facility in Lutsk, which was hit by Russian rockets this morning, has actually been destroyed and cannot be restored. City mayor Ihor Polishchuk said that according to preliminary information, three Kh-101 cruise missiles hit the object.

Part of the city is currently without electricity.

Civilians were also affected by rocket attacks. Polishchuk reported that a private house was damaged by the shock wave and fragments of the rocket, and one person received burns.