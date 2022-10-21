WP: Documents seized from Trumpʼs residence contain classified information about China and Iran

Among the documents seized from Donald Trumpʼs residence are a number of classified documents relating to secret intelligence on Iran and China.

This is reported by The Washington Post with reference to informed sources.

At least one of the documents describes Iranʼs missile program, while several others contain information about "highly sensitive intelligence work" related to China. One of the interlocutors emphasized that the information in the documents could "reveal the methods of intelligence gathering that the US wants to hide from the whole world."

If this information were leaked, agents, intelligence and entire operations would be at risk, and information-gathering methods would be compromised, the interlocutors say. They called the documents about China and Iran the most sensitive of all that FBI agents found in Trumpʼs residence.

Trump himself has not yet commented on it. His representatives declined to comment.