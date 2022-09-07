WP: One of the documents seized from Trumpʼs residence describes the nuclear potential of a foreign state

One of the documents seized from the residence of the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump described the defense potential of a foreign government. In particular, it was about the nuclear weapons of this state.

The Washington Post writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The publication does not report the details that were described in this document, and does not reveal which country it is about.

Some of the documents seized from Trump detail U.S. top-secret operations. Such operations are usually so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are unaware of them. Only the president, certain members of his cabinet, or other officials of that level could authorize other government officials to gain access. Such documents are usually stored in special safe places, and a person is attached to them, who carefully monitors their storage.

However, such records with top-secret information have been stored in Trumpʼs residence without proper protection for more than 18 months.