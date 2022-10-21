The SSU started the case due to the supply of Iranian drones and missiles to Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has started criminal proceedings, which should establish all those involved in the supply to Russia of Iranian drones Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6, as well as short-range ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar.

The SSU reported this on October 21.

The investigation was started to identify all those involved and the methods and routes of transportation of drones and missiles. The case was opened under Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — aiding the aggressor state. The sanction of the article provides up to 12 years in prison.

"Despite the attempt of the Russian Federation to disguise "Shaheds" as "Gerans", we will prove their Iranian origin, in particular, with the help of examinations. We are working on removing the masks from all war criminals and punishing them," the head of the SSU Vasyl Malyuk noted.