Electricity supply to the left bank of Kyiv was restored. Energy experts are asking to save energy for no fan shutdowns

Electricity supply to the left bank of Kyiv was restored.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported that the power engineers eliminated a disturbance in the networks, which resulted in an emergency power outage of residents of Darnytskyi district. The reason for the outage was an accident at one of the power transformer facilities.

Power was restored to about 40 000 consumers.

Energy experts call on Kyiv residents to limit the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Businesses are asked to turn off signs, lighting, and not to leave the lights on in the premises at night.

The Kyiv City Military Administration persistently asks people to save water and electricity so that there are no fan outages. Currently, Kyiv saves only 7% of the required 30%.