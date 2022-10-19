An air raid alert has been announced across Ukraine: Vinnytsia, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions are under missile fire

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba reported on the work of the Air Defense Forces in the region and called on residents to stay in shelters.

"Residents of Kyiv region! The air raid alert continues! Donʼt ignore it and stay in cover! The Air defense works in the region. Take care and be responsible," he wrote.

The head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Serhiy Borzov reported that the region is also "under rocket fire." He urged people to stay in shelters.

Explosions were also heard in Chernihiv region, where the air defense forces shot down two rockets, we were told in OC "North".

In these regions and in general throughout the territory of Ukraine, the air raid alert is still ongoing.