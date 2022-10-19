The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down four cruise missiles and 10 Shahed-136 drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down four out of six Russian cruise missiles and 10 Iranian-made drones.

This was reported in the press service of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Around noon on October 19, the Russians fired six X-101/X-555 cruise missiles over Ukraine from Tu-95 and Tu-160 missile-carrying bombers. They flew from the north-eastern direction.

One missile was destroyed by the Ukrainian aviation, one by the anti-aircraft missile unit. The air defense of the Ground Forces shot down two more missiles in Chernihiv region.

At the same time as the missiles, the occupiers directed Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to Ukraine from the northern direction, in particular from the territory of Belarus. As of 3:30 p.m., Ukrainian counter-insurgency defense destroyed ten of them.