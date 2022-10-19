During the air strike, power outages began on the Left Bank of Kyiv. Specialists are already restoring supplies

During the last air raid and air defense operations, power outages began on the Left Bank of Kyiv. Currently, specialists are already restoring supplies.

The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration writes about it.

"Specialists of DTEK "Kyivski Elektromerezhi" eliminate violations in networks of the left bank of the capital. The companyʼs specialists have already gone to the power facility to find out the reasons. Energy workers are conducting an investigation and are making every effort to restore electricity supply to the cityʼs residents," they noted.

As soon as they find out what exactly caused the interruptions, then they will be able to orient themselves about the approximate time of restoration of supply.