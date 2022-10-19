The USA is fully prepared for nuclear scenarios on the part of Russia, but does not yet see signs of preparation for the use of such weapons

The USA is fully prepared for any nuclear scenario in the execution of Russia, but so far they do not see any changes in the nuclear positions of the Russian Federation. The White House continues to closely monitor the situation.

This was reported by the representative of the Pentagon, Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

"You know, again, others have reported that there will be consequences, but Iʼm not going to go into specifics other than to say that we are on guard 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Ryder noted.

According to him, the U.S. has a reliable potential of strategic deterrence, which has existed for many years.