The USA is fully prepared for nuclear scenarios on the part of Russia, but does not yet see signs of preparation for the use of such weapons

The USA is fully prepared for any nuclear scenario in the execution of Russia, but so far they do not see any changes in the nuclear positions of the Russian Federation. The White House continues to closely monitor the situation.
This was reported by the representative of the Pentagon, Brigadier General Pat Ryder.
"You know, again, others have reported that there will be consequences, but Iʼm not going to go into specifics other than to say that we are on guard 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Ryder noted.
According to him, the U.S. has a reliable potential of strategic deterrence, which has existed for many years.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine and threatened nuclear weapons in case of an attack on the Russian Federation. In fact, he hinted at the possibility of nuclear strikes if the Armed Forcesof Ukraine continued to liberate the occupied territories.
- Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC that Russia had begun to prepare its society for a nuclear strike, but added that he did not believe in the use of tactical nuclear weapons.
- The Secretary General of NATO said that the forces of the Alliance plan to conduct nuclear deterrence exercises. NATO said that a Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine would almost certainly trigger a "physical response" from the Allies.
- The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that in the event of a nuclear attack on Ukraine, Russia would receive a powerful military response from its allies up to the destruction of the Russian army.