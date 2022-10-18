Shooting due to bullying: the SBI established all the circumstances of the killing of the National Guardsmen at “Pivdenmash”

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) completed the investigation into the murder of National Guardsmen at the “Pivdenmash” plant by conscript Artemiy Ryabchuk. The case with the guilty verdict was transferred to the court.

This is written by the press service of the SBI.

"As the investigation established, the accused, after being called up for military conscription, encountered illegal relations on the part of senior conscript colleagues. Several times he witnessed conflicts and quarrels, which he reported to the management. Because of this, other servicemen developed a negative attitude toward him," they noted.

On the day of the shooting, Ryabchuk was part of the combat guard and was supposed to rest, but he was ordered to organize the documentation. He took this order as another insult, and therefore decided to take revenge. The National Guardsman took a machine gun and ammunition from the weapons storage room and began shooting other National Guardsmen who, in his opinion, were constantly taunting him. As a result of the shooting, five people died, including one civilian woman. Five others were wounded.

"After the massacre of the soldiers, the accused grabbed the machine gun, fired 200 bullets into it and tried to escape. In a few hours, he was detained in the city of Pidhorodne, Dnipro district," the SBI noted.

According to the results of the investigation, Ryabchuk was suspected of violating seven articles of the Criminal Code: from premeditated murder to desertion and theft of weapons. He faces life imprisonment.

At the same time, the SBI continues to investigate the causes of this tragedy. Immediately after the incident, proceedings were registered there on the fact of official negligence and inactivity of the officials of the National Guard.