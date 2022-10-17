The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Iran of complicity in Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine, and the United States is preparing additional sanctions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine officially accused Iran of complicity in Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine.

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Iranʼs provision of kamikaze drones and multi-purpose drones makes the country complicit in war crimes and terrorist acts by Russia against the civilian population of Ukraine.

Tehran is called upon to immediately stop supplying Russia with any weapons. "Otherwise, Iran and its leadership will bear the strictest responsibility, including within the framework of international legal proceedings," the text of the statement said.

Ukraine appealed to partners and allies, in particular the EU, with a request to impose sanctions on Iran.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell already announced today, October 17, that the European Union is studying Iranʼs involvement in the war and is ready to impose sanctions.

Politico, citing an official of the administration of the US president, writes that the United States intends to strengthen sanctions against Iran for the transfer of weapons to Russia.