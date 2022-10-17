Ukrainian forces shot down 85% of Iranian drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine since Sunday evening

Ukrainian forces shot down at least 37 Iranian kamikaze drones from the evening of October 16 to the morning of October 17. These are 85% of those drones that attacked Ukrainian cities from the south.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated this during the briefing.

"We are shooting them down with all available means. At night, these are the means of radar systems: anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as aviation. The goal is not as difficult as previously feared. And with the discovery of additional air defense equipment, the number of downed drones will only increase," Ihnat said.

According to him, over the past few weeks, 96 Shahed-136 drones and four Mohajer multi-purpose drones have already been shot down in the south of Ukraine.