Russians killed a pregnant woman and her husband in Kyiv with a drone strike

During search and rescue operations in a residential building in the center, where a Russian drone hit, the bodies of three dead civilians were pulled out.
"Among them is a young couple, a husband and wife who were expecting a child. The woman was 6 months pregnant. Russia is a terrorist country!" — wrote the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.
- On the morning of October 17, Russia again attacked Ukraine with Iranian drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 11 drones over the center of the country. 28 drones flew in the direction of Kyiv, most of them were shot down, but there was damage to the energy infrastructure and a hit to a residential building in the center of the capital — at least three people died. In the Sumy region, three people died and the energy infrastructure was damaged. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians attacked the energy infrastructure in the Kamyanske district.
- The European Union has already announced that it is studying Iranʼs involvement in the war in Ukraine and is ready to impose sanctions.