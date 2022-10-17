Over the center of the country, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down more than ten Iranian drones. The Russians attacked from the south

All attacks by kamikaze drones on Kyiv were carried out by the Russians from the southern direction.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the area of responsibility of the Center Air Command (northern and central regions of the country), anti-aircraft units destroyed nine Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

There is also data on the combat work of the ground forcesʼ air defense in this direction — at least two "martyrs" were destroyed.