In Sumy region, three people died as a result of a rocket attack by the occupiers on an energy infrastructure facility

Three people died after an enemy attack on an energy infrastructure facility in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"At 5:20 in the morning, three Russian rockets flew into a civilian infrastructure facility. At least three people died. Nine are injured. There are still people under the rubble," Zhyvytskyi said.

He added that 1,625 subscribers were disconnected from the electricity supply in Sumy region, and appealed to the residents of the region to save electricity consumption during peak hours (08:00-11:00 and 17:00-22:00).