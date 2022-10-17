Iran continues to deny that it supplies Russia with drones for the war in Ukraine

Against the background of shelling of Kyiv by Iranian drones, Iran said that it did not supply Russia with drones for use in Ukraine.

This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanaani, at the weekly press conference on October 17, Reuters cites.

"The news that is being published that Iran is supplying Russia with drones has political ambitions and is being spread by Western sources. We have not supplied weapons to any of the warring parties," Nasser Kanaani said.