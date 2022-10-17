Iran continues to deny that it supplies Russia with drones for the war in Ukraine

Against the background of shelling of Kyiv by Iranian drones, Iran said that it did not supply Russia with drones for use in Ukraine.
This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanaani, at the weekly press conference on October 17, Reuters cites.
"The news that is being published that Iran is supplying Russia with drones has political ambitions and is being spread by Western sources. We have not supplied weapons to any of the warring parties," Nasser Kanaani said.
- On the morning of October 17, Russia again attacked Ukraine with Iranian drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 11 drones over the center of the country. 28 drones flew in the direction of Kyiv, most of them were shot down, but there was damage to the energy infrastructure and a hit to a residential building in the center of the capital — at least three people died. In the Sumy region, three people died and the energy infrastructure was damaged. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians attacked the energy infrastructure in the Kamian district.
- The European Union has already announced that it is studying Iranʼs involvement in the war in Ukraine and is ready to impose sanctions.
- On October 16, the American newspaper The Washington Post, citing representatives of the security of the United States and its allies, reported that Iran is strengthening its obligations to supply Russia with weapons — now the country is ready to transfer surface-to-surface missiles to the Russian Federation.