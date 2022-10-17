The USA has assured that the reaction to Russiaʼs use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine will be the same, regardless of the missile power

The White House assured that the US response to Russiaʼs use of any nuclear weapon in Ukraine would be the same. It will not depend on how powerful this weapon was.
This was stated by Jake Sullivan, US Presidentʼs National Security Adviser, writes Voice of America.
According to him, the countries of the world, including China and India, should send a clear signal to Russia that it should not consider the use of nuclear weapons as an option in the war with Ukraine.
Sullivan emphasized that the US president would not see the difference between Russiaʼs use of low-power tactical nuclear weapons or more powerful ones.
"The use of nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine is the use of nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine, there is no difference," he added.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine and threatened nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the Russian Federation. In fact, he hinted at the possibility of nuclear strikes if the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to liberate the occupied territories.
- Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC that Russia had begun to prepare its society for a nuclear strike, but added that he did not believe in the use of tactical nuclear weapons.
- The Secretary General of NATO said that the forces of the Alliance plan to conduct nuclear deterrence exercises. NATO said that a Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine would almost certainly trigger a "physical response" from the Allies.
- The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that in the event of a nuclear attack on Ukraine, Russia would receive a powerful military response from its allies up to the destruction of the Russian army.