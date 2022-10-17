The USA has assured that the reaction to Russiaʼs use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine will be the same, regardless of the missile power

The White House assured that the US response to Russiaʼs use of any nuclear weapon in Ukraine would be the same. It will not depend on how powerful this weapon was.

This was stated by Jake Sullivan, US Presidentʼs National Security Adviser, writes Voice of America.

According to him, the countries of the world, including China and India, should send a clear signal to Russia that it should not consider the use of nuclear weapons as an option in the war with Ukraine.

Sullivan emphasized that the US president would not see the difference between Russiaʼs use of low-power tactical nuclear weapons or more powerful ones.

"The use of nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine is the use of nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine, there is no difference," he added.