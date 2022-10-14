The exhumation of the bodies from the mass burial of the Ukrainian military was completed in Lyman. 34 defenders were found there

In the liberated Lyman (Donetsk region), investigators completed the exhumation of bodies from the mass burial of Ukrainian soldiers.
This was reported by the police of the Donetsk region.
The bodies of 34 Ukrainian defenders were retrieved from the mass grave.
Work is currently underway at another site where more than 120 civilians are buried. In one day, investigators pick up and examine about ten bodies.
The police have already established 35 graves in the de-occupied territories. During the day, the police received information about four more burial sites.
- On October 1, 2022, Russia announced that it had withdrawn from the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region “due to the threat of the encirclement”. On October 4, the Ukrainian flag was officially raised over the city.
- Subsequently, the bodies of 120 people, including civilians and military personnel, were exhumed from the liberated Svyatohirsk and Lyman. In total, more than 200 civilian burials were found in Lyman.