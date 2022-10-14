The head of the IAEA believes that he is “coming close” to the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Raphael Grossi believes that the IAEA is "coming close" to creating a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Last week he held talks in Kyiv and Moscow.

He wrote about it on his Twitter.

"I arrived in Poland by night train from Ukraine after an intense week of consultations with Russia and Ukraine. We are approaching the establishment of a protective zone for the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The situation at the plant is unacceptable, and we need immediate action to protect it," Grossi noted.