The head of the IAEA believes that he is “coming close” to the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Raphael Grossi believes that the IAEA is "coming close" to creating a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Last week he held talks in Kyiv and Moscow.
He wrote about it on his Twitter.
"I arrived in Poland by night train from Ukraine after an intense week of consultations with Russia and Ukraine. We are approaching the establishment of a protective zone for the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The situation at the plant is unacceptable, and we need immediate action to protect it," Grossi noted.
- At the beginning of the month, Grossi met with Zelensky regarding the ZNPP.
- On October 10, "Energoatom" reported that the occupiers abducted the deputy general director of Zaporizhzhia NPP. Because of this, an appeal was sent to Grossi, but it is not known whether he raised this issue at the meeting with Putin.
- On October 11, Grossi met with Russian leader Putin in Moscow. The Russian president declared that he was "ready for a dialogue" and emphasized the "unnecessary dangerous politicization" of the situation around the station. He believes that "its degree should be lowered." Grossi talked about the security zone, but the IAEA press release did not mention the abduction and withdrawal of troops from the station.
- Grossi later told reporters that he had raised the issue of the detention of Ukrainian personnel of the ZNPP, and called such actions unacceptable.