Macron called Russia guilty of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia is to blame for the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Public Radio of Armenia writes about it.

According to him, the Russian authorities deliberately ignited the military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh in order to destabilize the situation in the world.

"What has been happening on the border for the last two years: five thousand Russian soldiers are supposedly there to guarantee the integrity of the border, but the Russians have used this conflict, which has lasted for several centuries, to play Azerbaijanʼs game with Turkey and come back to weaken Armenia, which was once close to their country," Macron said.

Macron also called on Russian President Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.