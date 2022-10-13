The Russian Investigative Committee stated that they are holding 400 “Azov” fighters in captivity. The commander of “Azov” called higher numbers

The head of Russiaʼs Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin stated that 402 captured soldiers of the “Azov” Regiment are being held in the Russian Federation.

He informed about this during a meeting in occupied Melitopol.

According to him, the prisoners were placed in "specialized institutions" in the territories of Volgograd, Rostov, Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

On October 6, the acting commander of the regiment Mykyta Nadtochii stated at a press conference that approximately 700 "Azovians" were captured by the Russians, and in general — about two and a half thousand defenders of Mariupol.