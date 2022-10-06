“Azovstal”, Red Cross and Olenivka. The commanders of “Azov” gave a press conference — hereʼs the main statements

The commanders of the "Azov" regiment gave a press conference to the "NV" publication, during which they talked about the exit from "Azovstal", the agreement with the Red Cross regarding the evacuation of civilians and the count of those killed as a result of the terrorist attack by Russians in the Olenivka colony.

The chief of staff of the regiment Bohdan Krotevych (with a call sign "Tavr") stated that the decision to leave "Azovstal" was difficult. The regimental commander Denis Prokopenko was in contact with the President of Ukraine, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate during the withdrawal, so the decision was agreed upon. "Azov" was guided by the need to save the wounded.

At that time, there were 600 wounded soldiers in "Azovstal". 300 of them were in extremely serious condition and slowly dying. Therefore, the command of the regiment unanimously decided to go into captivity in order to save the wounded.

Regarding the agreements with the Red Cross, when "Azovstal" was blocked and surrounded, negotiations began to evacuate civilians from there. It was agreed with the Red Cross that all civilians would enter the territory controlled by Ukraine, but this did not happen. Several people were taken to the "DPR".

As for the terrorist attack in Olenivka, the commanders are currently working to identify all the dead and wounded. They worked with the lists given by the Russians, but now they can check them by talking to the "Azov" people who have been released from captivity.

"According to our lists, there are 41 people killed in Olenivka, but we did not interview all of them. Lists are being collected," Krotevych noted.

Also, the regiment is actively working on the release of the defenders of Mariupol, who are still held captive by the Russians.

The acting commander of the regiment Mykyta Nadtochiy added that currently 25 servicemen of the separate "Azov" special forces unit, who were wounded and evacuated by helicopters from Mariupol, have joined the ranks. Now the regiment has its area of responsibility in the southern direction.