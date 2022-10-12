Energy supply was stabilized in Kyiv and central regions

In Kyiv and the central regions of Ukraine, the energy supply, which was supplied with interruptions after a series of missile attacks by the Russian troops, was stabilized.
Ukrenergo reported that there will be no restrictions on electricity consumers in these regions tonight. However, Ukrainians are urged to continue to limit the use of electrical appliances in the morning and evening hours in order to reduce the load on the networks and facilitate the work of energy workers who restore them.
"The latest rocket attacks damaged a lot of energy equipment, and we continue to restore it. There is a lot of work. The extent and complexity of the damage varies from region to region, so we need more time in some areas. Because of this, unfortunately, the schedules of emergency restrictions in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions remain for the time being," Ukrenergo added.
- On the morning of October 10, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine (launched at least 83 missiles, 43 of which were shot down by air defense forces). Dozens of rockets hit energy infrastructure facilities in 11 regions and the city of Kyiv. Because of this, the electricity supply was disrupted almost throughout the country, in eight regions there were problems with water supply and electricity.
- On October 11, Russia attacked the Ladyzhyn TPP in the Vinnytsia region with drones. The region had to introduce a mode of total electricity saving.
- Hourly blackouts were introduced in the capital and regions.
- On October 12, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine is gradually restoring the energy system, but urged Ukrainians to prepare for a difficult winter. The occupiers will obviously continue to attack the energy infrastructure.