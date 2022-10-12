Energy supply was stabilized in Kyiv and central regions

In Kyiv and the central regions of Ukraine, the energy supply, which was supplied with interruptions after a series of missile attacks by the Russian troops, was stabilized.

Ukrenergo reported that there will be no restrictions on electricity consumers in these regions tonight. However, Ukrainians are urged to continue to limit the use of electrical appliances in the morning and evening hours in order to reduce the load on the networks and facilitate the work of energy workers who restore them.

"The latest rocket attacks damaged a lot of energy equipment, and we continue to restore it. There is a lot of work. The extent and complexity of the damage varies from region to region, so we need more time in some areas. Because of this, unfortunately, the schedules of emergency restrictions in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions remain for the time being," Ukrenergo added.