In the Vinnytsia region, a mode of total electricity saving was introduced

In the Vinnytsia region, 242 settlements were left without electricity, and for the operation of hospitals and social institutions, a mode of total electricity saving was introduced.

This was announced by the head of the Vinnytsia regional military administration, Serhii Borzov.

"After repeated strikes on energy infrastructure facilities, there is serious destruction. 242 settlements remained without electricity. I ask the people of Vinnytsia to be understanding. These are forced temporary restrictions," he noted.

The head of the regional military administration emphasized that savings are needed so that hospitals and social institutions can work.

"Otherwise, Vinnytsyaoblenergo will be forced to implement emergency shutdown schedules. All services are working to restore energy supply in the Vinnytsia region," Borzov warned.