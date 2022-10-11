Russia again struck the Ladyzhyn TPP in Vinnytsia region

The Russians again attacked the Ladyzhyn TPP in Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by the energy company DTEK.

It happened at a time when rescuers were working on the spot. Preliminary, there are 6 victims. All of them were hospitalized. There are no wounded TPP workers of the enterprise.

The energy equipment of the enterprise was again damaged by shelling. When the security situation allows, the employees of the thermal power plant will start the restoration work.

The first strike on the TPP was a few hours earlier by Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. The TPP is located in the city of Ladyzhyn and is a structural unit of DTEK “Zakhidenergo”. The station has 6 power units, each with a capacity of 300 MW. Thermal coal is used as the main fuel there.