Ukraine is gradually restoring the energy system, and the prime minister calls on Ukrainians to prepare for a severe winter

After massive rocket attacks on energy infrastructure facilities, specialists managed to restore electricity supply to almost four thousand settlements.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The Ukrainian energy system is functioning normally. We did not ask for emergency help from our European neighbors. There is no capacity deficit. Right now, repair work is ongoing. In general, electricity supply has been restored for almost four thousand settlements and millions of consumers," he said.

Shmyhal warned that everyone should be prepared for temporary power outages — where necessary, lights are turned off on schedule to avoid overloading the power grid.

"Let not embellish the reality — this winter will be difficult. Therefore, we once again urge everyone to carefully prepare for winter. It is desirable that every family has a stock of necessary basic things: warm clothes, candles, flashlights, and batteries. It is important to prepare this in case light or heat disappears as a result of massive rocket fire," the prime minister noted.