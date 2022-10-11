In two days of missile attacks, Russia hit 30% of Ukraineʼs energy sector

In two days, Russia affected about 30% of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure.
This was reported by the Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko.
According to him, one of the reasons for the strike is the export of Ukrainian electricity to Europe, which helps European countries save on Russian gas and coal.
Currently, Ukraine is trying to quickly restore supplies from other sources.
- On the morning of October 10, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine (it launched at least 83 missiles, 43 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces). Dozens of rockets hit energy infrastructure facilities in 11 regions and the city of Kyiv. As a result, electricity supply was disrupted almost throughout the country, and there were problems with water supply in eight regions.
- On the morning of October 11, the Russians struck the objects of the energy infrastructure of the Lviv region and attacked the Ladyzhyn thermal power station.