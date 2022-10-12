The EU will help Ukraine restore its energy infrastructure

The European Union, together with the European Investment Bank, will help Ukraine restore energy infrastructure damaged by Russian missile attacks.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal informed about this on October 12.
The European Investment Bank has already transferred an additional €550 million to Ukraine. The funds will help, in particular, cover the costs of repairing damaged energy infrastructure facilities and support the stability of the Ukrainian power grid.
In total, within two months, Ukraine received €1.05 billion as part of the emergency support package from the EIB and the European Commission.
- On the morning of October 10, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine (launched at least 83 missiles, 43 of which were shot down by air defense forces). Dozens of rockets hit energy infrastructure facilities in 11 regions and the city of Kyiv. As a result, electricity supply was disrupted almost throughout the country, and there were problems with water supply in eight regions.
- On the morning of October 11, the Russians struck the objects of the energy infrastructure of the Lviv region and attacked the Ladyzhyn thermal power station.
- Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that Russia had damaged about 30% of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure in two days.