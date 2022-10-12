The EU will help Ukraine restore its energy infrastructure

The European Union, together with the European Investment Bank, will help Ukraine restore energy infrastructure damaged by Russian missile attacks.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal informed about this on October 12.

The European Investment Bank has already transferred an additional €550 million to Ukraine. The funds will help, in particular, cover the costs of repairing damaged energy infrastructure facilities and support the stability of the Ukrainian power grid.

In total, within two months, Ukraine received €1.05 billion as part of the emergency support package from the EIB and the European Commission.