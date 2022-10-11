British monarch Charles III will be crowned on May 6, 2023

Buckingham Palace has announced that the coronation of the King of Great Britain, Charles III, will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Westminster Abbey. Queen Consort Camilla is also crowned during the ceremony.

The BBC writes about it.

The coronation will be the first in nearly 70 years, with the last time it took place for Elizabeth II in June 1953. She was the first monarch to be crowned since Edward VII in 1902. Coronations have been held at Westminster Abbey in London for over 900 years.

It is not yet known whether an additional day off will be announced in Great Britain on this occasion.

King Charles will be 74 years old at the time of his coronation. Also, on May 6, the grandson of the king, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Archie, will celebrate his fourth birthday.

The coronation ceremony of Elizabeth II lasted almost three hours. BBC sources at Buckingham Palace have suggested that the 2023 ceremony could be shorter and with significantly fewer guests.

Charles III will receive the royal attributes — the orb, scepter, and ring, and will also take part in a horse-drawn procession in a carriage. Later that day, the monarch will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Royal historian Robert Lacy also expects next yearʼs ceremony to be shorter and smaller than in 1953.

"Coronations, like all rituals, are adapted to the times," he said.

More than 20 million British people watched the coronation of Elizabeth II on television. The broadcast of the coronation of King Charles III is expected to attract an audience of hundreds of millions.