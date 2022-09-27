The royal monogram of Charles III was made public in Great Britain

Buckingham Palace has unveiled the new monogram of King Charles III. This image will be used in government departments, government documents and mailings.

This is reported by the BBC.

This image was created by the Heraldic Board. The king personally chose his monogram from a number of samples.

The monogram combines the first letter of Charlesʼ name — C [Charles], R [Rex is the Latin word for "king"] and the number III. The monogram of his mother Queen Elizabeth II contained the symbols E II R.

The Bank of England said that the new banknotes with the portrait of King Charles III are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024, and their image will be shown by the end of 2022. The Royal Mint said it would issue new coins "in response to demand from banks and post offices."

And new stamps with the image of Charles III will enter circulation when the current supply of stamps is exhausted, the Royal Mail said. A set of four commemorative stamps is due to be released in November. It will feature portraits of Queen Elizabeth II, taken during different periods of her reign.

There is also a separate version of the royal monogram for Scotland — it shows the Scottish crown.

The new monogram of King Charles III will be used for the first time after the end of mourning for Elizabeth II.