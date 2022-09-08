The British Queen Elizabeth II died

In Great Britain, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

At 6:30 p.m. local time, the flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-staff.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the Queenʼs family and the entire United Kingdom.

On September 8, Buckingham Palace reported on the Queenʼs worsening condition and recommended that she remain under the supervision of doctors at Balmoral.

Now the first in line for the throne is 74-year-old Prince Charles, the Queenʼs eldest son. He will choose a throne name.

In an address on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the reign, Queen Elizabeth II stated that she wanted Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to become Queen Consort after the coronation of Prince Charles.