Doctors of the Queen Elizabeth II are concerned about her condition and have recommended her to remain under observation. Prince Charles left for her

Doctors of Queen Elizabeth II examined her and expressed concern about the monarchʼs condition, recommending her to remain under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace reported this on September 8.

The BBC writes that Prince Charles has already left for Balmoral, the Duchess of Cornwall has also been there, and the Duke of Cambridge (Prince William) is on his way.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss also said that the entire United Kingdom is "concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace."