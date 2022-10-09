The US Congress submitted a draft law on recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

Senator Lindsey Graham and member of the House of Representatives Ted Lieu introduced a bill to the US Congress to recognize the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.
Senior adviser to the US Congress, Paul Massaro, reported this on Twitter.
- On July 31, the Lower House of the US Congress presented a bill on recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The Senate has already passed such a resolution, but the final word rests with the US State Department.
- On August 19, the mass media wrote that the US State Department unofficially warned Congress about the negative consequences of recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. They say this will make it difficult to fulfill any agreements with the Russian Federation.
- US President Joe Biden also said Russia should not be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism. Asked by reporters whether Russia should be considered a state sponsor of terrorism, Biden answered: "No."
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, argued why the United States has not yet recognized Russia as a sponsor of terrorism. He emphasized that Ukraine understands the US position but does not share it.