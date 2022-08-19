Politico: The US State Department warned Congress about the negative consequences of recognizing the Russian Federation as a terrorist state

The US State Department unofficially warned Congress about the negative consequences of recognizing Russia as a terrorist state. They say that this will make it difficult to fulfill any agreements with the Russian Federation.

Politico writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The State Department believes that adding Russia to the list of state sponsors of terrorism will jeopardize the implementation of the "grain agreement" between Ukraine, the UN, Turkey and the Russian Federation. Currently, it is working and gradually contributing to the solution of the global food crisis, but there are no guarantees that Russia will not withdraw from the agreement after recognizing it as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Also, the inclusion of Russia in such a list will mean that the USA will actually cut off Americans from business relations in the Russian Federation. This will significantly affect the implementation and observance of various bilateral treaties between the United States and Russia, in particular in the field of nuclear development.