The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine named three arguments why the USA does not recognize Russia as a terrorist state

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba argued why the United States has not yet recognized Russia as a terrorist state.

In an interview with RBC-Ukraine, the minister emphasized that Ukraine understands the U.S. position, but does not share it.

The first argument is that when a state is declared a sponsor of terrorism, its assets in the U.S. are open to lawsuits by the U.S. citizens and legal entities, and can be recovered as compensation for certain actions.

"The argument of the United States is that otherwise these funds, instead of going to the future for the restoration of Ukraine, will end up here. This is a very shaky argument, because now the U.S. does not have a mechanism to transfer this money to rebuild Ukraine," he noted.