Biden is against recognizing Russia as a terrorist-state

Kostia Andreikovets
U.S. President Joe Biden stated that Russia should not be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Reuters writes about it.

Asked by reporters “whether Russia should be considered a state sponsor of terrorism?”, Biden answered: "No."

Ukraine insists on this, while the Kremlin has warned that such recognition will break American-Russian ties.

  • On July 31, the Lower House of the U.S. Congress presented a bill on recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The Senate has already passed such a resolution, but the final word rests with the U.S. State Department. Currently, the list of countries sponsoring terrorism includes four states: Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria.
  • On August 19, the mass media wrote that the U.S. State Department unofficially warned Congress about the negative consequences of recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. They say that this will make it difficult to fulfill any agreements with the Russian Federation.