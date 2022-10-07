Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were delivered to Belarus. They are stationed at an air base near Ukraine

At least 20 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were probably delivered to Belarus at the Luninets airfield.

This was reported by the regional administration of the Territorial Defense Forces "West" with reference to sources.

"Luninets" airport is located near the city of the same name in the Berestei region, 50 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Russian troops have repeatedly used this airfield for air raids.

"It is possible that in the near future Iranian drones will attack the western or central regions of Ukraine. Therefore, we urge you not to ignore air warning signals under any circumstances," the administration warned.