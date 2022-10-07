Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were delivered to Belarus. They are stationed at an air base near Ukraine

At least 20 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were probably delivered to Belarus at the Luninets airfield.
This was reported by the regional administration of the Territorial Defense Forces "West" with reference to sources.
"Luninets" airport is located near the city of the same name in the Berestei region, 50 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Russian troops have repeatedly used this airfield for air raids.
"It is possible that in the near future Iranian drones will attack the western or central regions of Ukraine. Therefore, we urge you not to ignore air warning signals under any circumstances," the administration warned.
- Belarus is helping Russia in its war against Ukraine, not only by providing access to air bases and airspace but also with ammunition and spare parts. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Belarusians have sent 26 echelons with ammunition from the territory — thatʼs almost 250 wagons weighing more than 10,000 tons.
- On October 4, Lukashenko, for the first time, recognized the participation of Belarus in the war in Ukraine. "As for our participation in the "special military operation" in Ukraine, we are participating there. We do not hide it. But we donʼt kill anyone. We are not sending our military anywhere," the dictator said.