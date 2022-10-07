American billionaire and inventor Elon Musk proposed to make Taiwan a special administrative region of China, following the example of Hong Kong.

He said this in an interview with the Financial Times.

"My recommendation... is to set up a special administrative zone for Taiwan, which would be nice enough but probably wonʼt make everyone happy... I think they could probably get a softer deal than Hong Kong." Musk said.

Asked about China and the risks to Teslaʼs factory in Shanghai, which produces 30 to 50 percent of Teslaʼs total output, Musk said the conflict over Taiwan was inevitable. He added that he would not be the only one to suffer the consequences.

"Tesla will be involved in any conflict, Apple will face very big problems, thatʼs for sure," he added.

Musk admired China and invested in this country. But, according to him, Beijing made it clear that it does not approve of the implementation of the Starlink satellite communication system in Ukraine. Musk also said that Chinese authorities sought assurances that Starlink would not be sold in China.