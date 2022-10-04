Elon Musk responded to President Zelensky: he still supports Ukraine, but is concerned about the impact of the war on the world

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk responded to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who criticized his "assumptions" regarding scenarios for the end of the war in Ukraine.

In response to Zelenskyʼs tweet, Elon Musk wrote: "I still very much support Ukraine, but I am convinced that a large-scale escalation of the war will cause great damage to Ukraine and possibly the world."