Elon Musk responded to President Zelensky: he still supports Ukraine, but is concerned about the impact of the war on the world

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk responded to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who criticized his "assumptions" regarding scenarios for the end of the war in Ukraine.
In response to Zelenskyʼs tweet, Elon Musk wrote: "I still very much support Ukraine, but I am convinced that a large-scale escalation of the war will cause great damage to Ukraine and possibly the world."
- On October 2, Elon Musk published a series of tweets on his Twitter with assumptions about the "most likely" end of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. He gave users two options ("yes" or "no") to vote for the following: to hold a repeat vote in the regions annexed by Russia under the supervision of the UN; Russia is leaving, if the will of the people is for it; Crimea is formally part of Russia, as it was since 1783 (before Khrushchevʼs "mistake"); water supply to Crimea is guaranteed; Ukraine remains neutral.
- Later, Elon Musk posted another "vote" on Twitter. He asks users whether residents of the occupied Crimea and Donbass should decide in which country they should live — in Ukraine or in Russia. Many outraged Ukrainians came to Musk in the comments. In response to this, President Zelensky launched a poll on his Twitter: he asked which Elon Musk everyone likes more — the one who supports Ukraine or the one who supports Russia.