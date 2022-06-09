The Starlink office in Ukraine has received a license from a telecom operator

Starlink Ukraine has been granted operator status.
This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
"The company has just been entered in the Register of Providers of Electronic Communications Networks and Services at No. 1," he said. According to Fedorov, the SpaceX representative office will soon start active work in Ukraine.
- On April 27, the American company SpaceX Elon Musk registered a representative office in Ukraine Starlink Ukraine ("Starlink Ukraine").
- On April 19, Fedorov said that at the very beginning of the war he turned to Elon Musk for Starlink stations, and within a week the first 500 stations with free firmware arrived in Ukraine. Now there are more than 10,000 of them in Ukraine. The stations were used to support the operation of critical infrastructure, energy companies, and hospitals, as well as the military.
- On April 20, the State Special Communications Service allowed Starlink satellite internet terminals to be used by anyone.