The Starlink office in Ukraine has received a license from a telecom operator

Oleg Panfilovych
Starlink Ukraine has been granted operator status.

This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"The company has just been entered in the Register of Providers of Electronic Communications Networks and Services at No. 1," he said. According to Fedorov, the SpaceX representative office will soon start active work in Ukraine.