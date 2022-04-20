Starlink in Ukraine will be available to all categories of users during martial law

The State Special Communications Service allowed SpaceX Starlink satellite internet terminals to be used by anyone. Previously, only the military was allowed to use Starlink.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and the National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications.

The decree stipulates that for the period of martial law the use of Starlink subscriber satellite terminals is allowed to all categories of users. It also amends the Plan for the Use of the Radio Frequency Resource of Ukraine to Normalize the Working Conditions of Starlink in Ukraine.