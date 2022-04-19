Elon Maskʼs Starlink satellite internet project has started work on opening a representative office in Ukraine.

This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

He reminded that at the very beginning of the war he turned to Elon Mask for Starlink stations, and within a week the first 500 stations with free firmware arrived in Ukraine. Now there are more than 10 thousand of them.

"Today we received another positive news — Starlink has started work on opening a representative office in Ukraine! For my part, I instructed the relevant authorities to complete the necessary procedures for certification, measurement, and frequency assignments as soon as possible. I will inform you in detail about the course of these works," Fedorov said.