The Supreme Court asked the SSU to check all judges for the existence of Russian passports

The Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev asked the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) to check all judges for the existence of Russian passports. He is ready to fire all judges who find him.

Knyazev told about this in an interview with " Censor.NET ".

"On my own initiative, I turned to the Security Service of Ukraine with a request to check all judges of the Supreme Court for the existence of Russian citizenship. And if such facts are confirmed in relation to other persons, my decision regarding them will be the same," he noted.

Knyazev believes that there is currently no guarantee that there are no people with Russian passports in Ukrainian state authorities. Therefore, in his opinion, the Ukrainian authorities should take systematic measures to prevent this from happening again.