The Supreme Court asked the SSU to check all judges for the existence of Russian passports

The Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev asked the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) to check all judges for the existence of Russian passports. He is ready to fire all judges who find him.
Knyazev told about this in an interview with " Censor.NET ".
"On my own initiative, I turned to the Security Service of Ukraine with a request to check all judges of the Supreme Court for the existence of Russian citizenship. And if such facts are confirmed in relation to other persons, my decision regarding them will be the same," he noted.
Knyazev believes that there is currently no guarantee that there are no people with Russian passports in Ukrainian state authorities. Therefore, in his opinion, the Ukrainian authorities should take systematic measures to prevent this from happening again.
- On September 15, the "Schemes" project published material about the Russian passport of Bohdan Lvov — journalists allegedly found his application for obtaining a Russian passport in 1999. "Schemes" also found out that in October 2012, a new passport of a Russian citizen was issued in the name of Bohdan Lvov. The basis for replacing the document is reaching the age of 45. On September 16, Lvov himself denied having a Russian passport, but for the period of the investigation, he was denied access to state secrets.
- On September 21, NABU began an investigation against Lvov, who did not declare his familyʼs Moscow real estate. As journalists have established, the judgeʼs family owns an apartment in the Russian capital on the Leningrad highway, the approximate market value of which is 11 million hryvnias. Since 2012, the apartment has been decorated in half — for Lvovʼs mother-in-law and his wife. But in none of his property declarations did he mention that his wife had real estate registered in Moscow.
- On October 3, the judges of the Cassation Economic Court as part of the Supreme Court could not gather enough votes to remove Bohdan Lvov from his post. On the same day, the SSU confirmed that Lvov had a Russian passport. On October 5, the chairman of the Supreme Court expelled Lvov from the state.