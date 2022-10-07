The petition to terminate the citizenship of the judge Lvov has gathered the required number of signatures

The petition to terminate the Ukrainian citizenship of Supreme Court judge Bohdan Lvov has gathered the necessary 25 000 signatures to be considered by the president.
As of 14:00, 25 057 Ukrainians signed the petition.
The author of the petition Alina Mykhaylova asks the president to check the existence of grounds for terminating Lvovʼs citizenship, as she believes that "the presence of Russian citizenship in a judge who makes decisions in the name of Ukraine, and who also holds a high administrative position in the judicial system, is a threat to statehood and the height of incompetence law enforcement agencies in the eighth year of the war with Russia."
Mykhailova calls on Volodymyr Zelensky to initiate inspections by relevant state bodies.
- On September 15, the "Schemes" project published material about the Russian passport of Bohdan Lvov — journalists allegedly found his application for obtaining a Russian passport in 1999. "Schemes" also found out that in October 2012, a new passport of a Russian citizen was issued in the name of Bohdan Lvov. The basis for replacing the document is reaching the age of 45. On September 16, Lvov himself denied having a Russian passport, but for the period of the investigation, he was denied access to state secrets.
- On September 21, NABU began an investigation against Lviv, who did not declare his familyʼs Moscow real estate. As journalists have established, the judgeʼs family owns an apartment in the Russian capital on the Leningrad highway, the approximate market value of which is 11 million hryvnias. Since 2012, the apartment has been decorated in half — for Lvovʼs mother-in-law and his wife. But in none of his property declarations did he mention that his wife had real estate registered in Moscow.
- On October 3, the judges of the Cassation Economic Court as part of the Supreme Court could not gather enough votes to remove Bohdan Lvov from his post. On the same day, the SSU confirmed that Lvov had a Russian passport.
- On October 5, the chairman of the Supreme Court expelled Lvov from the state.