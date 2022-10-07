The petition to terminate the citizenship of the judge Lvov has gathered the required number of signatures

The petition to terminate the Ukrainian citizenship of Supreme Court judge Bohdan Lvov has gathered the necessary 25 000 signatures to be considered by the president.

As of 14:00, 25 057 Ukrainians signed the petition.

The author of the petition Alina Mykhaylova asks the president to check the existence of grounds for terminating Lvovʼs citizenship, as she believes that "the presence of Russian citizenship in a judge who makes decisions in the name of Ukraine, and who also holds a high administrative position in the judicial system, is a threat to statehood and the height of incompetence law enforcement agencies in the eighth year of the war with Russia."

Mykhailova calls on Volodymyr Zelensky to initiate inspections by relevant state bodies.