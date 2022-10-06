Zelensky: Putin will not survive in the event of a nuclear war

Volodymyr Zelensky is sure that the world will never forgive Putin for using nuclear weapons if he dares to do so. The President of Ukraine added that Putin himself would not survive such a scenario.

He stated this during a speech at the Lowy Institute in Australia.

“It seems to me that the director of Russia [Putin], their leader, loves his life, and I think he understands: after the use of nuclear weapons, he will not be able to save his life. I am sure of that," the president said.