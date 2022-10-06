Zelensky: Putin will not survive in the event of a nuclear war

Volodymyr Zelensky is sure that the world will never forgive Putin for using nuclear weapons if he dares to do so. The President of Ukraine added that Putin himself would not survive such a scenario.
He stated this during a speech at the Lowy Institute in Australia.
“It seems to me that the director of Russia [Putin], their leader, loves his life, and I think he understands: after the use of nuclear weapons, he will not be able to save his life. I am sure of that," the president said.
- After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin, representatives of the Russian government, and propagandists repeatedly hinted that Russia could use nuclear weapons. On September 21, Putin threatened nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the Russian Federation. In fact, he hinted at the possibility of nuclear strikes if the Armed Forces continue to liberate the occupied territories that Russia wants to annex based on the "results" of pseudo-referendums.
- The USA warned the Russian Federation of "devastating" consequences and a response.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the nuclear threat from the Russian Federation may become a reality, so it should be taken seriously.
- The U.S. has stepped up surveillance of Russiaʼs nuclear weapons but still sees no signs of preparations for its use.
- Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that Russia last conducted nuclear tests in the 1990s. Therefore, now no one knows in what condition this weapon is and how it will work in case of use.