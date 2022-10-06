”No one knows how it will work.” Defense Minister if Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov commented on the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Russia last conducted nuclear tests in the 1990s. Therefore, now no one knows in what condition this weapon is and how it will work in case of use.

Forbes writes about it.

"When was the last time the Russians conducted a nuclear test? In the 1990s, in Kazakhstan at the corresponding training ground. That is, they have not conducted any tests since the 90s, they have carriers, they have nuclear stocks, but how it is turned on, flies and works — no one knows, including them," he noted.

According to him, the state of nuclear weapons in Russia is quite questionable. Second President Leonid Kuchma told Reznikov that all nuclear capabilities, including Russiaʼs, expired in 1997.

Therefore, the use of nuclear weapons by Russia will have unpredictable consequences.

"The risk remains, it cannot be said that it does not exist, but if you evaluate the probability of its use in percentage terms, it is much less than anything. And this is confirmed by our partners, including the USA and Great Britain," he emphasized.