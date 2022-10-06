Zelensky: More than 1.6 million Ukrainians have already been deported to Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 1.6 million Ukrainians have already been forcibly deported to Russia.
He said this during an address to the participants of the session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States, which is ongoing in Lima (Peru).
"More than 1.6 million Ukrainians have already been forcibly deported to the Russian Federation. They are scattered over the territory of this state, scattered over remote regions of Russia. Many of them had their documents taken away, many of them passed through the terrible filtration camps of the occupiers, where they were mocked and intimidated," the president said.
- According to the Office of the Ombudsman, at least 7,700 Ukrainian children were deported to Russia. Deported adults are forced to pass through screening.
- The USA has already discovered 18 infiltration camps for Ukrainians in Russia and in the occupied territories. Filtration operations are managed by officials of Putinʼs administration.
- In July, the United States added Russia to the list of countries that promote human trafficking and forced labor, recruit and use child soldiers.