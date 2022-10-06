Zelensky: More than 1.6 million Ukrainians have already been deported to Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 1.6 million Ukrainians have already been forcibly deported to Russia.

He said this during an address to the participants of the session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States, which is ongoing in Lima (Peru).

"More than 1.6 million Ukrainians have already been forcibly deported to the Russian Federation. They are scattered over the territory of this state, scattered over remote regions of Russia. Many of them had their documents taken away, many of them passed through the terrible filtration camps of the occupiers, where they were mocked and intimidated," the president said.