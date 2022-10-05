Zelensky reported about the liberation of three villages in the Kherson region

In his address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the villages of Novovoskresenske, Novogrygorivka, and Petropavlivka in the Kherson region within a day.
"Thank you to everyone who fights and works for our victory! Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine and puts pressure on Russia for peace! We will definitely win," the president added.
Separately, the Operational Command South reported that Ukrainian troops had established themselves in the indicated points and raised the national flag.
- Currently, the offensive of the armed forces continues in Kherson region and Kharkiv region. Only in the north of the Kherson region did the Ukrainian army advance to a distance of up to 20 km.
- On October 4, the Russian publication "Agentstvo" drew attention to the maps of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, which show that Russian troops in the north of the Kherson region retreated by approximately 30 km. In fact, the Russian agency recognized a large retreat. The maps also show that the occupiers were defeated from almost the entire Kharkiv region.
- Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov published on his Twitter a map of the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops, on which you can see the chronology of the liberation of the territories of Kharkiv and Kherson regions.