Zelensky reported about the liberation of three villages in the Kherson region

In his address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the villages of Novovoskresenske, Novogrygorivka, and Petropavlivka in the Kherson region within a day.

"Thank you to everyone who fights and works for our victory! Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine and puts pressure on Russia for peace! We will definitely win," the president added.

Separately, the Operational Command South reported that Ukrainian troops had established themselves in the indicated points and raised the national flag.